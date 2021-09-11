InterOcean Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 128,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July in the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000.

PJUL stock opened at $29.93 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July has a 12 month low of $27.19 and a 12 month high of $30.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.57.

