2,113 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at about $514,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 51.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg purchased a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total transaction of $3,108,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,295,543.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total value of $555,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,186 shares of company stock valued at $18,568,508. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ALGN shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $720.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $673.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $609.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.44 and a 52 week high of $735.17. The company has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.08, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.26 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

