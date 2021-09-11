Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 165.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,793,000 after buying an additional 450,378 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 933,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,457,000 after purchasing an additional 47,885 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 847,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 732,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,044,000 after purchasing an additional 94,729 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 593,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,966,000 after purchasing an additional 36,405 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $101.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.69. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.94 and a 12 month high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

