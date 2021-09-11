MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Receives $528.78 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $533.38.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total value of $253,600.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,623 shares in the company, valued at $33,950,734.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total value of $3,140,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,902 shares of company stock worth $11,772,088 in the last quarter. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 56.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 37.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $438.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.92 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $431.19 and a 1-year high of $606.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $468.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $482.28.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

