FFT Wealth Management LLC Takes $37,000 Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,643,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,812,000 after purchasing an additional 239,532 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,989,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,088,000 after acquiring an additional 716,920 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,417,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,429,000 after acquiring an additional 585,740 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,879,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,071,000 after acquiring an additional 463,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,897,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,429,000 after acquiring an additional 69,735 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CUBE. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

NYSE CUBE opened at $53.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a one year low of $30.96 and a one year high of $55.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.62.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 9.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

