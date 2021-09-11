FFT Wealth Management LLC Makes New $48,000 Investment in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,557,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,749,000 after purchasing an additional 187,345 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 42.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 21,564 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 431,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $53.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $56.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.87.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.70%.

FR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.68.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.