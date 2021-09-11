FFT Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 432 Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 363,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,914,000 after purchasing an additional 60,924 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 102,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 35,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 16,408 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $151.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.87. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $102.76 and a 1 year high of $156.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.20%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.20.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

