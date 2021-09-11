FFT Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 23 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,195.71.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total value of $1,534,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,985,955. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total transaction of $11,500,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at $39,916,195.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,593.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.35, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,506.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1,330.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $945.00 and a 1-year high of $1,626.62.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $924.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.96 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

