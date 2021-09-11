InterOcean Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 32.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,482,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total transaction of $496,823.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $476,556.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,666 shares of company stock worth $5,222,961. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $78.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.88. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52-week low of $48.77 and a 52-week high of $99.10. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $167.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 72.54%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

