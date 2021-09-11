REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) to announce $29.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.90 million to $39.90 million. REGENXBIO posted sales of $98.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full year sales of $119.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.26 million to $158.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $165.72 million, with estimates ranging from $81.26 million to $260.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $22.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.17 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 90.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. REGENXBIO’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $33.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.17. REGENXBIO has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $50.26.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $180,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,425,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 5,163.2% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 4,796.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

