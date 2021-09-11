674 Shares in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Bought by FFT Wealth Management LLC

FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 674 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 8,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total value of $961,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,214 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,678. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BBY has been the topic of several research reports. raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday. Wedbush raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

NYSE:BBY opened at $111.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.39. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $95.93 and a one year high of $128.57. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.