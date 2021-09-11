ZUM TOKEN Achieves Market Capitalization of $447,026.32 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $447,026.32 and $2.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 71,329,979,104 coins and its circulating supply is 14,250,243,833 coins. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

