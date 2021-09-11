ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zix Corporation is the leading provider of hosted email encryption and e-prescribing services. ZixCorp’s hosted Email Encryption Service provides an easy and cost-effective way to ensure customer privacy and regulatory compliance for corporate email. Its PocketScript e-prescribing service reduces costs and improves patient care by automating the prescription process between payors, doctors, and pharmacies. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of ZIX in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZIX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

NASDAQ:ZIXI opened at $7.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $407.52 million, a PE ratio of -21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. ZIX has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.32.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 70.86%. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ZIX will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZIX by 284.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ZIX by 59.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIX during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIX during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of ZIX during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

