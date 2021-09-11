Stelac Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PALL. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the second quarter worth about $208,000. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the second quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF stock opened at $198.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.93. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a one year low of $198.02 and a one year high of $280.76.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.