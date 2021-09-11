Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 17,911 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 18.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 17,911 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $15,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Rogers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Rogers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rogers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Rogers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rogers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $194.55 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $215.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.22.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $234.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.75 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 9.36%. Research analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.33.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

