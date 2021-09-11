Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Buys New Shares in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,014,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,405,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 40,816 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 55.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter.

IOVA stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average of $26.48. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $54.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 0.85.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IOVA has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.77.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

