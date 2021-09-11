KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 66.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,683,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $556,158,000 after acquiring an additional 671,773 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in KLA by 11.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,337,000 after acquiring an additional 425,090 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 49.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,189,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,034,000 after acquiring an additional 391,200 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in KLA during the first quarter worth about $108,371,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 2,687.2% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 236,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,065,000 after purchasing an additional 227,796 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,182 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total value of $417,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $146,227.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,188 shares of company stock worth $2,513,439. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $350.57 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $171.31 and a 1 year high of $359.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $327.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.78.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. As a group, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.81.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

