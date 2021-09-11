Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 117.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,728 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after buying an additional 111,552 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 134.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 16.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 71.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 7,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $187.62 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.98 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.45.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MHK. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.93.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.