O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 54.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,356 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,244 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,169,038 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $594,951,000 after purchasing an additional 187,439 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,535,028 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $175,906,000 after acquiring an additional 257,110 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in BHP Group by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,866,160 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,493,000 after acquiring an additional 404,952 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,408,247 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,717,000 after acquiring an additional 605,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 806.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,156 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,686 shares during the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group stock opened at $60.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. BHP Group has a one year low of $46.90 and a one year high of $82.07. The stock has a market cap of $89.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.69%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BHP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,133.50.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

