Analysts Set Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) PT at $37.17

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.17.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 100,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 306,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after buying an additional 39,016 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.6% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $34.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.98. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $37.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

