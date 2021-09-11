Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 745 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,907,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $50,179,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,376.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 284,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,156,000 after purchasing an additional 272,765 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 380,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,756,000 after acquiring an additional 155,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $26,936,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,479.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAP shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.16.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $200.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $142.46 and a one year high of $217.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.00%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.