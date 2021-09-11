First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 357 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $31,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $41,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 31.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EW. Barclays started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $3,715,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,600,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $677,672.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,113.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,838,010. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock opened at $120.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a PE ratio of 51.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $70.92 and a 1-year high of $123.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.30 and a 200 day moving average of $98.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

