First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,646 Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth about $1,554,022,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,574,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,274,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,670,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,587,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.21.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, CEO Ron Coughlin acquired 46,600 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,152.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.12. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $31.08.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

