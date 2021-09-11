The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311,989 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 6.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,363 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 29,412,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,092,000 after acquiring an additional 952,710 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,268,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,181,000 after acquiring an additional 701,012 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 4.4% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 17,183,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,099,000 after buying an additional 719,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $5,796,494.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $2,013,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 547,569 shares of company stock worth $39,880,275 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $71.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $33.79 and a 12-month high of $76.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

