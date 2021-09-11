Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 27.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,625 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth approximately $20,011,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 134,705.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 315,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,852,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 54.4% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 419,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,484,000 after buying an additional 147,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $55.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.00. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $78.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.43.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 66.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.53%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.