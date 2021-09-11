Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RYN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 21.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Rayonier in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

RYN stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 66.49 and a beta of 0.95. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $38.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.04 and its 200 day moving average is $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 432.00%.

In other news, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $34,918.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,650.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 6,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $229,118.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,510.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,244 shares of company stock worth $611,012. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.