Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,000 Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $790,000. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,297,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 272,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NYSE TTI opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The company has a market cap of $374.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 3.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average is $3.17.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 18.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI).

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.