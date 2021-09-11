Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases New Shares in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 331.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 23.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period.

Shares of IBUY stock opened at $114.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.49 and a 200-day moving average of $122.93. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $141.00.

