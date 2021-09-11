Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 11.1% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 94,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,422 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 9.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 208,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 18,528 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 11.8% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of PPL by 28.7% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 69,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of PPL by 1.6% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 31,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PPL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, CIBC raised PPL to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

PPL stock opened at $29.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average of $28.75. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

