ACG Wealth Decreases Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

ACG Wealth lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 37,804 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 5.6% of ACG Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Apple were worth $44,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.77.

Apple stock opened at $148.97 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.10 and a 52 week high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

