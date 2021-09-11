Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 429 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,340,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 83,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,264,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 295,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,881,000 after buying an additional 33,597 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,131,000 after buying an additional 225,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 674,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,731,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

WPC stock opened at $75.38 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.68 and a twelve month high of $82.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.00.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 88.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

