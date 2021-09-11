WealthShield Partners LLC Has $6.77 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,426 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.1% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.3% during the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.6% during the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.7% during the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.77.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $148.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.61. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.10 and a 1 year high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.