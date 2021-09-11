Madison Asset Management LLC Acquires 243 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DEO. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 822.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 9.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO opened at $193.59 on Friday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $127.12 and a fifty-two week high of $202.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $123.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.60 and a 200-day moving average of $185.04.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. Argus raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

