Madison Asset Management LLC Has $4.50 Million Stock Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,351 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Healthcare Services Group worth $4,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HCSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of HCSG opened at $26.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.06. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.60%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.209 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.88%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

