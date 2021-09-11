TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 140,800 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $27,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in The Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in The Progressive by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. reduced their target price on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

Shares of PGR opened at $93.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.49. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $107.58. The company has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

In other news, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $606,979.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $1,086,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,778,639.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,752 shares of company stock valued at $10,324,363. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

