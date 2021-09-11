TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Buys 234,805 Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 686,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,805 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000. 62.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.44. The firm has a market cap of $458.80 million and a P/E ratio of -5.16. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $63.69.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.81. Research analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 7,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $228,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $147,224.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,442,525. 33.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TARS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

