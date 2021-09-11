Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,086,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,200 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex were worth $23,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,015,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,275,000 after acquiring an additional 686,007 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 903,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,861,000 after acquiring an additional 425,667 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,594,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,375,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,222,000 after acquiring an additional 291,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,031,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,662,000 after acquiring an additional 195,622 shares in the last quarter. 16.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VERX opened at $18.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day moving average is $21.47. Vertex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $39.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.91.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Vertex had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $104.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.67 million. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 8,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $166,357.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,846.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

