Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $2.40 Million Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,900 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $608,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,856.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,568,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,395 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $68.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.13. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $70.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.22%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HIG. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.21.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

