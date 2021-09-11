Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Takes Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 74,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $18,763,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vontier by 2.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Vontier by 217.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 66,777 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Vontier by 733.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 22,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at about $995,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNT stock opened at $36.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.92. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $724.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.19 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VNT shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

