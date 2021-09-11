Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lowered its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 27.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARW. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 930,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,070,000 after purchasing an additional 51,068 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 840,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,109,000 after buying an additional 65,100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 94,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after buying an additional 35,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 11,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $1,364,630.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,720.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $983,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,764 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $114.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.27 and a 52-week high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

