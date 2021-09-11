Westover Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,646 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 120.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 745,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $136,793,000 after acquiring an additional 407,271 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 715,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $130,798,000 after buying an additional 389,184 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 447.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 315,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,872,000 after buying an additional 257,779 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 95.2% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 491,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $90,157,000 after buying an additional 239,695 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5,420.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 228,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,840,000 after buying an additional 223,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $372,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $1,702,095.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,903.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $177.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.31. The firm has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.44 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

