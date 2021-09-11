Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp trimmed its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,686,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,692,000 after acquiring an additional 181,858 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,608,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,393,000 after acquiring an additional 32,441 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,492,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,826,000 after acquiring an additional 30,160 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 10.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,422,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,600,000 after acquiring an additional 129,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,105,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,976,000 after acquiring an additional 36,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WHR opened at $215.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.85. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $169.99 and a 12 month high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

