Westover Capital Advisors LLC Buys 542 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 278.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 12,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 362,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,033,000 after purchasing an additional 23,105 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $170.11 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $106.13 and a one year high of $180.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.35 and its 200-day moving average is $171.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.