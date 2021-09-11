Analysts Set IWG plc (LON:IWG) Target Price at GBX 324.50

Shares of IWG plc (LON:IWG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 324.50 ($4.24).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IWG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on IWG from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of IWG in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on IWG from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on IWG from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of IWG from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

LON:IWG opened at GBX 287.20 ($3.75) on Wednesday. IWG has a 52 week low of GBX 246.60 ($3.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 387.60 ($5.06). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 307.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 335.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,044.81, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of £2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

