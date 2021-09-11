Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Receives $49.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PDRDY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pernod Ricard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock opened at $44.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.91. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $45.16. The company has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Pernod Ricard’s payout ratio is presently 36.67%.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

