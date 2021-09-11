Brokerages Set Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Target Price at $462.14

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $462.14.

POOL has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $493.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $478.24 and a 200-day moving average of $425.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 0.78. Pool has a twelve month low of $293.38 and a twelve month high of $500.85.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pool will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 38.00%.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.39, for a total value of $4,803,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,486,065.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $1,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,597,352,000 after purchasing an additional 709,088 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Pool by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $756,052,000 after buying an additional 35,521 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,553,000 after acquiring an additional 105,299 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $353,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Pool by 5.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 671,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $308,015,000 after purchasing an additional 32,891 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

