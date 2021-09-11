Everest Achieves Market Cap of $39.61 Million (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. One Everest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000743 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Everest has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Everest has a market capitalization of $39.61 million and $209,754.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00066970 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.10 or 0.00131437 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.59 or 0.00184996 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,700.92 or 0.99943694 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,274.66 or 0.07161376 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.81 or 0.00907156 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003001 BTC.

About Everest

Everest’s genesis date was December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

