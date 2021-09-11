Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th.

Cerner stock opened at $74.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.39 and its 200-day moving average is $76.34. Cerner has a fifty-two week low of $66.75 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cerner will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CERN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cerner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

