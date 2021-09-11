Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th.

Boston Pizza Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$19.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.48.

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.22 million during the quarter.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a limited purpose open-ended mutual fund trust. The Trust indirectly, through the Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership (Royalties LP), acquires the trademarks and trade names owned by Boston Pizza International Inc (BPI), including Boston Pizza and other related items, logos and designs used in connection with the operation of Boston Pizza restaurants in Canada.

