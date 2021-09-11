ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Brokerages predict that ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.78. ON Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 177.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $3.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded ON Semiconductor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.08.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $506,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,975 shares in the company, valued at $9,084,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,381. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 46,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $46.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.38 and its 200 day moving average is $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.86. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $47.59.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

